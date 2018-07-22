हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: TMC to start "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao" campaign from 15th august

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared TMC's "BJP Hatao Desh Bachao" campaign to start from 15th august.

Jul 22, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
