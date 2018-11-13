हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Top court to consider petitions for changing Sabarimala verdict today

The Supreme Court will consider today a batch of petitions seeking the recall of the constitution bench verdict allowing the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years at Lord Ayyappa's temple at Sabarimala.

Nov 13, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Congress promises ban on RSS Shakhas in Madhya Pradesh, BJP hits back

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close