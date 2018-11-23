हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Bhojpuri
Assembly Elections
. . .
Assembly Elections
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Morning Breaking: Train "Palace on Wheels" flagged off to Rajasthan
The royal train "Palace on wheels" was flagged off from Safdarjung. Watch this video to know more.
Nov 23, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
Next
Video
Big Stories: Watch top news stories of the day
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson nearly six times richer than him
Andhra Pradesh
assembly elections
Aamir Khan and daughter Ira's airport look shouts 'comfort'—See pics
People
Delhi sealing case: SC slams Tiwari saying 'how low he can stoop' but drops contem...
Delhi
Centre approves building, development of Kartarpur corridor
India
Ram Madhav takes back his 'across the border' remark on NC-PDP alliance after Omar...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Killed US national John Allen Chau violated several norms by entering sensitive island: Sour...
UTs
J&K: 6 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, combing operations on
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Jammu and Kashmir live updates: BJP leader Ravinder Raina compares PDP, NC, Congress to terr...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Train 18, India's first engine-less train to hit tracks by December end: Route, fare an...
Economy
In massive display of air power, US conducts first ever 'elephant walk' of F-35 fi...
Americas