Morning Breaking: Umar Khalid will challenge JNU panel’s decision of upholding his rustication

JNU student Umar Khalid today said that the students will not “lie low” and vowed to challenge in court the University panels’ recommendation upholding his rustication in connection with the February 9, 2016 incident.

Jul 07, 2018, 09:56 AM IST
