Morning Breaking: UP Deputy CM pitches for bill in Parliament to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

This segment of Zee News brings to you UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement on building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 20, 2018, 09:12 AM IST
