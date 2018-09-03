हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Upper caste members protest against SC/ST Act

Ahead of the Assembly elections, upper caste members protesting against the SC/ST Act have sharpened their attack on public representatives in Madhya Pradesh. In the last two days, two Union Ministers, three MPs and a State Minister became their target.

Sep 03, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
