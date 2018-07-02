हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Use a tech-bin to throw water in Thane and win gold coin!

Thane city has started giving goodies to its citizens to control the litter menace. Under the guidance of Thane municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, hi-tech bins has been installed in the city. These bins will give out prizes in return of garbage.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
