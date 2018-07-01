हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Uttarakhand govt on damage control mode over teacher transfer row

Under attack from opposition and teachers’ groups, the BJP government in Uttarakhand has reached out to Uttara Pant Bahuguna, the school principal who argued with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in public

Jul 01, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Watch top 20 news of the day, July 1st , 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close