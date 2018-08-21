हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Vajpayee was king of everyone's heart, says Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday heaped praises on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying that he was the "king of everyone's heart".

Aug 21, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
