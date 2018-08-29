हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Vehicles to be banned in Chandni Chowk; only pedestrians, rickshaws to be allowed

Chandni Chowk is all set to become Delhi’s first locality where motorised vehicles will be banned and only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed between 9 am and 9 pm every day.

Aug 29, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
