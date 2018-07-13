हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Video of Jhansi's 'Revolver Rani' goes viral on social media

A video of Jhansi's 'Revolver Rani' has gone viral on social media where a girl can be seen firing from his terrace. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters 100 arab dollar club after 11 years

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close