Morning Breaking: Voting begins in Pakistan’s general election

Pakistan is holding its 11th general election since 1970 today. Voting has begun at 85,000 polling stations. About 4,00,000 police officers and 371,388 army personnel have been deployed at the booths as a precautionary security measure.

Jul 25, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
Morning Breaking: One killed after building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

