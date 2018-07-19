हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Voting on no-trust motion tomorrow, govt confident

The Lok Sabha would take up for discussion and vote on a no-confidence motion brought by TDP, and supported by other Opposition parties, against the Narendra Modi government on Friday — the first such test for the Centre in the last 15 years.

Jul 19, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
