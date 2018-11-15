हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Watch detailed news stories of the day

Kathua rape-murder victim’s family dumped lawyer-activist Deepika Singh Rajawat and Winter session of Parliament will start from December 11. This segment of Zee News brings detailed news stories of the day. Watch this video to know the latest news of today.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:26 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Cyclone Gaja to hit southern coast today; schools, colleges closed in Tamil Nadu

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close