Morning Breaking: Will AAP vs LG end today? Supreme Court set to rule on who really runs Delhi

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on one of the most contentious political questions in recent years - who really rules Delhi? The power tussle, which is been especially underscored since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took power in 2015, is likely to be brought to a conclusion today.

Jul 04, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
