हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Woman arrested for killing stepson in Amritsar

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his step-mother in Amritsar. The body was found in the village canal.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: LPG price hiked by Rs 2.71 per cylinder

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close