हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Woman beaten up by miscreants in Gurdaspur over water issue

This segment of Zee News brings to you lates information from Punjab's Gurdaspur where a woman was beaten up by miscreants over water issue. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 54-year-old man attempts suicide by lying on tracks at Kurla station

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close