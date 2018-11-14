हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: World's highest railway bridge, nearing completion in J&K

The construction of the world's highest railway bridge across the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is nearing completion. The Rs 1,250-crore bridge, which is 359 metres above the Chenab river bed, will be 35 metres taller than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Nov 14, 2018, 09:18 AM IST
