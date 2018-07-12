हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Youth crushed to death by falling under a truck in Madhya Pradesh

A boy in Madhya Pradesh was crushed to death after the bike he was riding on slipped and went under the truck coming from behind.

Jul 12, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Next
Video

10 year-old boy dies in dog attack in Bareilly

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close