Morning Zee: Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray ‘taking Hindi lessons’ for Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya are reportedly taking lessons for the pronunciations of Hindi words ahead of their visit to Ayodhya on 25 November. Uddhav Thackeray, who is set to deliver a speech in Hindi in Ayodhya, wants his pronunciations to be clear, sources said.

Nov 15, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
