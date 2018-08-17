हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee carried to BJP HQ

The mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee is carried from is house to BJP headquarters for last site. The people have gathered in huge crowds to pay homage to the leader. Watch video to know more information.

Aug 17, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
