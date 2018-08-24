हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mosque flooded, Kerala temple opens doors to Muslims for prayers

After a mosque at Kochukadavu was flooded, a temple in Thrissur district opened its door for Muslims to offer namaz on Eid-ul-Adha that fell on Wednseday. A special arrangement was made at a temple hall in Eravathur near Mala for the namaz.

Aug 24, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
