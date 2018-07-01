हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mother, daughter caught on camera stealing gold jewelry

A mother and daughter combination were caught on camera stealing jewellery from a shop in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP legislator Sudarshan Gupta apologizes over his statement

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close