MP Mohammed Salim lashes out at central government over mob lynching

Mohammad Salim (CPI-M) says the mob violence in the name of cow protection or child-lifting rumours should be despised. This is dangerous and it is the hate crimes are spreading throughout the country. He compares the lynching with attack on blacks in USA in the name of White Supremacy.

Jul 24, 2018, 14:50 PM IST
