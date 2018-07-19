हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MSP hike: Congress leaders protest against Centre's decision outside Parliament

Days after the Centre hiked the MSP of 14 kharif crops, Congress leaders were seen protesting against the Modi government outside the Parliament House.

Jul 19, 2018, 13:32 PM IST
