MSP is a 'jumla strike': Rahul Gandhi

MSP is a 'jumla strike', says Rahul Gandhi. Pandemonium erupted seconds into Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament on Friday, the day of no-confidence motion debate, with the Congress president launching into a relentless attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's policies.

Jul 20, 2018, 14:52 PM IST
