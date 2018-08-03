हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mulk banned in Pakistan; Bollywood movies banned in Pakistan

Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama 'Mulk' starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor and is set to hit the screens on August 3, has been banned by the Federal Censor Board of Pakistan.

Aug 03, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
Next
Video

'No coercive action against those whose names not on NRC,' assures Rajnath Singh in Parliament

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close