Mumbai braces for more rain as city come to a standstill

Heavy rains continued to batter Mumbai, its surroundings and large parts of Maharashtra for the third consecutive day. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been given a holiday.

Jul 10, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
