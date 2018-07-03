हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai bridge collapse: Meet train driver who saved many by applying emergency breaks and saved many

A part of a foot over-bridge collapsed at Andheri station in Mumbai following incessant rains, leaving seven people injured. Even though no casualty was reported in the incident, it would have been higher if a driver of a Mumbai local train hadn’t applied the emergency brakes, metres before the crash site.

Jul 03, 2018, 18:22 PM IST
