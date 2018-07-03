हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai Footover bridge collapses: Out of 6 injured, 2 critical admitted in ICU

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Mumbai Footover bridge collapses in which 6 people are injured and 2 admitted in Kapoor hospital ICU.

Jul 03, 2018, 12:54 PM IST
Next
Video

Mumbai Breaking: 5 injured after Andheri foot overbridge collapse

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close