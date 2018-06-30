हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai gets Subodh Jaiswal as new police chief; Datta Padgalsikar named Maharashtra DGP

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Subodh Jaiswal has been appointed as the new Mumbai Police commissioner. A 1985-batch IPS officer, Jaiswal will take charge as Mumbai Police commissioner with immediate effect.

Jun 30, 2018, 21:22 PM IST
