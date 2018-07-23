हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai man's sarcasm on Uber driver has gone viral on Twitter

Preshit Deorukhkar booked an Uber cab but suddenly found out that the driver started the ride without even picking him. He quickly took to Twitter to raise the concern, adding that the driver's phone was unreachable. But how he told the story has won hearts online.

Jul 23, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
