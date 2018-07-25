हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai-Pune expressway blocked, trains stopped amid bandh

Violence was witnessed in parts of Maharashtra and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was blocked as Maratha groups tried to enforce their day-long strike today.

Jul 25, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
