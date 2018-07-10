हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mumbai Rains: Roads in King's Circle submerged in one feet of water

Roads in King's Circle submerged in one feet of water. Roads were not only waterlogged, vehicles were also snarled up in traffic.

Jul 10, 2018, 14:38 PM IST
Next
Video

Mumbaikars to face 2 more days of heavy rains; Dabbawalas suspend work

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close