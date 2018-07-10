हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbaikars to face 2 more days of heavy rains; Dabbawalas suspend work

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Jul 10, 2018, 14:36 PM IST
Heavy rains cause major train disruptions in Mumbai

