Mumbai's Western Railway network comes to halt after a footover bridge collapse in Andheri

Part of a footover bridge at Mumbai's Andheri railway station collapsed, bringing train services to a halt as heavy rains lashed the city. Watch this video for more info!

Jul 03, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
Video

