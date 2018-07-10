हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Munna Bajrangi death: Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at Adityanath govt

A day after gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead in a jail in the state, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the current state government for the lack of law and order.

Jul 10, 2018, 16:28 PM IST
