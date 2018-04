Watch: 9-year-old Kashmiri boy's unique pen that counts words while writing

Muzaffar Ahmad Khan, 9-year-old Kashmiri boy, has invented a unique pen. This pen that keeps a track of number of words while writing. Khan got this idea after he lost 2 marks for writing short answer. He has been honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind for his disruptive idea. Watch this video to know more.