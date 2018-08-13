हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarnagar Riots: SSP, district magistrate say no to withdrawal of riots cases

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Muzaffarnagar Riots in which SSP, district magistrate have said no to withdrawal of cases against BJP leaders. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 13, 2018, 15:08 PM IST
