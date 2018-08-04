हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Muzaffarpur scandal: Opposition's show of strength in Delhi as RJD's protest begins

In a massive show of strength, several opposition parties on Saturday joined Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD's protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the alleged rape of young girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Aug 04, 2018, 19:48 PM IST
Next
Video

Muzaffarpur scandal: RJD's at Jantar Mantar protest begins

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close