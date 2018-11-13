हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Shocked that a minister can’t be traced, DGP must explain, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Bihar Police for its failure to arrest former state minister Manju Verma in a case related to the recovery of ammunition from her home during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Expressing its surprise over the issue, the Supreme Court criticised the Bihar Police for its negligence and callousness. Posting the matter for November 27, the apex court said it was quite shocked that a former cabinet minister could not be traced by the police for over a month.

Nov 13, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
