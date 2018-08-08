हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigns

Soon after meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma on Wednesday submitted her resignation.

Aug 08, 2018, 21:02 PM IST
