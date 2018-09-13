हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'My sympathies are with ground-level Congress workers': PM Modi

"Over the past four years, the Congress has shown its inability to function as an opposition," the PM said while doing a teleconference with party workers. He also said that he had a lot of sympathy for the ground-level Congress workers. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 13, 2018, 13:12 PM IST
My sympathies are with the Congress workers; their struggle is to work for one family: PM Modi

