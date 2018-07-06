हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagpur Assembly adjourned over power failure

The Maharashtra state legislative assembly was adjourned for a day after power failure was reported in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Jul 06, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
