हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nagpur witnesses heavy rains, waterlogged at several places

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about rain in Nagpur. Nagpur is witnessing heavy rains, which resulted in water logging at several places. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 14:58 PM IST
Next
Video

Shocking! Owner beats youth with hunter after he takes leave without informing

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close