हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to meet BJP chief ministers' in Delhi today

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on BJP ministers' meeting in Delhi today. Amit Shah and PM Modi are will be present in the meeting. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 28, 2018, 13:14 PM IST
Next
Video

Electric vehicles to curb pollution in India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close