Naroda Patiya case: Gujarat High Court upholds conviction of Babu Bajrangi

Gujarat High Court today upheld the conviction of Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi in the Naroda Patiya case. The verdict came against an earlier order of the special SIT court convicting 32 persons including former minister Maya Kodnani to life imprisonment in connection with the 2002 Naroda Patia massacare.