National Executive Meet: Amit Shah promises bigger majority in 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah formally inaugurated the two-day National Executive meeting of the party, starting off with the national office bearers' meeting. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 08, 2018, 17:52 PM IST
Video

