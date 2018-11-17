हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National herald case hearing in Delhi Patiala house court

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy moved an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking a new date in the National Herald case. Today the hearing will take place in Delhi's Patiala house.

Nov 17, 2018, 08:46 AM IST
