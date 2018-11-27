हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 1 sec hug to Pak army chief and not Rafale deal

The cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu who again traveled to Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, reiterated that it was just a hug and "not the Rafale deal"

Nov 27, 2018, 21:08 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Know top 20 deshhit news of today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close